Howard “Mickey” Payne, 87, of Bergoo, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Webster Nursing and Rehabilitation in Cowen. Born May 16, 1936 in Hernshaw, he was the son of the late Raymond and Cleo (Blevins) Payne. In addition to his parents, Mickey was preceded in death by his son, Howard Steven Payne; brother, Lowell Payne; brother-in-law, Lowell “Bob” Delaney, and sister-in-law, Pearl Payne. Mickey retired after many years with the WV State Road. He enjoyed the outdoors; particularly hunting and woodsplitting. He was an avid WVU football fan and also liked watching baseball. A very gifted athlete, he also played softball and passed on his knowledge and love of the game to many people by becoming a coach. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carolyn (Boles) Payne; children: Beverly (husband, George) Hoadley of TN, Jill (husband, Roddie) Brown of Webster Springs, Loretta Currence (companion, Mike Collett) of Beverly, Tina (husband, Tim) McCauley of Valley Bend, and Jason (wife, Pam) of Dover, DE; siblings: Shirley Delaney of Curtin, Patty (husband, Garl) Hamrick of Beverly, Robert (wife, Mary) Helmick of Curtin, Walter (wife, Rita) Helmick of Marlinton, and Elsworth “Sonny” (wife, Charlotte) Helmick of Bergoo; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn his passing. The family will receive friends 1:00PM-3:00PM, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. In keeping with Mickey’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Payne family.

