Joseph “Joe” Glen Gum, 87, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Joe was born in Weston on September 27, 1935, a son of the late Aldo Ray Gum and Lottie Marie Halterman Gum. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two sisters: Elsie Raybuck and Helen Curtis; and two brothers: Charles F. Gum and Aldo Ray Gum Jr. On June 23, 1962, Joe married Carolyn Lea Lester and together they shared fifty-six wonderful years before her passing on June 29, 2018. They have now been reunited to share eternity. The couple are survived by one son, Robert Glen Gum and wife, Alisia; two grandchildren: Katy Sumpter and husband, Justin, and Joseph “Joey” Brent Gum and wife, Claire; two great-grandchildren: Finn and Esmae Sumpter; two sisters: Catherine Crutchfield and Carol Marrison; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. Joe was a 1953 Weston High School graduate. Following graduation, Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a Surveyor with West Virginia Department of Highways where he retired after many years of service. Joe was a member of the Broad Run Baptist Church. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Allen Burnsworth officiating. Interment will follow at the Snyder Cemetery in Camden. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Joseph “Joe” Glen Gum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

