Justice-owned companies enter agreement to pay back penalties

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Coal companies owned by Governor Jim Justice and his family have struck a deal with the federal government to resume paying mine safety penalties from nearly a decade ago.

It comes after months of missed payments earlier this year.

Attorneys for the feds and lawyers representing Justice’s companies entered a “joint status report” in federal court this week.

They agreed that the Justice-owned companies will pay the August, September, and October payments on time like normal.

But also in August, weekly payments of more than $51,000 will need to be made as well to lower the past due balance.

As for thy the payments were missed, the “joint status report” says the defendant, meaning Justice and his companies, were facing “financial difficulties.”

From 2014 until 2019, the Justice companies failed to pay mine safety fines totaling more than $4.7 million, according to federal prosecutors.

