Lane closure on I-68 at I-79 interchange expected to cause delays

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say delays are expected beginning Tuesday evening on I-68 westbound.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the westbound ramp on I-68 at the interchange of I-79 South will be limited to one lane beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Officials say delays are expected as crews will be working on the ramp bridge during the closure.

DOH officials did not say when the lane closure is expected to end.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

