LEGION BASEBALL: Buckhannon tops Elkins for 5th win of the season

Powered by a 3-run homer from Grant Mealey.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon Post 7 squared off against Elkins Post 29 last night - with both teams gearing up for area tournaments next week, a win would be massive for either team.

Buckhannon took an early 2-run lead after a wild pitch in the first inning - Zach Calef-Boring stole home, and the throw back from the plate went wild, allowing Alfred Isch to score, too.

Elkins cut the lead to 1 in the bottom of the first -

But Buckhannon would not relent, as they improved their lead to 5-1 in the 4th.

Then, with Ryder Aman and Trenton Hunt on base, Grant Mealey knocked a blast out to left field, lofting it over the fence and in for 3 runs.

Buckhannon would go on to win 9 - 4 to move to 5-7 on the season, while Elkins falls to 5-10.

