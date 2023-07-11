LEGION BASEBALL: Buckhannon tops Elkins for 5th win of the season
Powered by a 3-run homer from Grant Mealey.
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon Post 7 squared off against Elkins Post 29 last night - with both teams gearing up for area tournaments next week, a win would be massive for either team.
Buckhannon took an early 2-run lead after a wild pitch in the first inning - Zach Calef-Boring stole home, and the throw back from the plate went wild, allowing Alfred Isch to score, too.
Elkins cut the lead to 1 in the bottom of the first -
But Buckhannon would not relent, as they improved their lead to 5-1 in the 4th.
Then, with Ryder Aman and Trenton Hunt on base, Grant Mealey knocked a blast out to left field, lofting it over the fence and in for 3 runs.
Buckhannon would go on to win 9 - 4 to move to 5-7 on the season, while Elkins falls to 5-10.
