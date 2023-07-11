Loreen M Paugh

Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Loreen M Paugh, 78 of Cowen, WV went home to be with her Lord on July 10, 2023, at her home. Loreen was born April 27, 1945  in Montgomery, WV and was the daughter of the late Ted T Hall and Lottie Jane McMillion Hall. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joanna Paugh. Loreen was a member of the Abundant Life Christian Center in Cowen, WV and was known at her church as “Mother of Zion”. Loreen’s life revolved around church and serving the Lord. Loreen also loved her children and grandchildren immensely. Surviving are her daughters Angelea Paugh of Summersville, WV and Beverly Taylor of Cowen, WV; sister Aretha Gum of Cowen, WV; grandchildren Joshua, Jennie, Jason, Kayden, Jonathan, Henry, Victor, and Rachel; great-grandchildren Dorrian, Nichola, Ricky, and Rory, along with many extended family members and friends. Friends may join the family of Loreen for visitation Friday,  July 14, 2023 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Paugh family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Generic police lights
Crews respond to rollover crash in Grafton
Zachary Rosier
Philippi man charged with strangling woman, taking her car

Latest News

Sister Mary Rebecca “Barbara” Fidler, RMS Ph.D.
Sister Mary Rebecca “Barbara” Fidler, RMS Ph.D.
Carolyn K. Reed
Carolyn K. Reed
Joseph “Joe” Glen Gum
Joseph “Joe” Glen Gum
Aristotle Alcabedas Rabanal, MD
Aristotle Alcabedas Rabanal, MD