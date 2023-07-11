Loreen M Paugh, 78 of Cowen, WV went home to be with her Lord on July 10, 2023, at her home. Loreen was born April 27, 1945 in Montgomery, WV and was the daughter of the late Ted T Hall and Lottie Jane McMillion Hall. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joanna Paugh. Loreen was a member of the Abundant Life Christian Center in Cowen, WV and was known at her church as “Mother of Zion”. Loreen’s life revolved around church and serving the Lord. Loreen also loved her children and grandchildren immensely. Surviving are her daughters Angelea Paugh of Summersville, WV and Beverly Taylor of Cowen, WV; sister Aretha Gum of Cowen, WV; grandchildren Joshua, Jennie, Jason, Kayden, Jonathan, Henry, Victor, and Rachel; great-grandchildren Dorrian, Nichola, Ricky, and Rory, along with many extended family members and friends. Friends may join the family of Loreen for visitation Friday, July 14, 2023 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to serve the Paugh family.

