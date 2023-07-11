Man faces animal cruelty charges after starving dogs found

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police say they found two small dogs, malnourished and emaciated, inside a home in St. Albans.

One of them was so weak that police say it couldn’t stand, while the other was barely able to lift its head.

Jason Hager, 35, faces two counts of animal cruelty.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, police initially showed up because of a loud argument between Hager and a woman.

When officers arrived, they were given permission to search the home after both admitted to smoking marijuana.

Once inside, an officer heard one of the dogs whimpering, and Hager later admitted that the dogs had gone nearly a week without food.

The St. Albans humane officer came and got the dogs and immediately took them to the emergency vet.

Hager was taken to the South Central Regional Jail under $4,000 bond.

