Man faces animal cruelty charges after starving dogs found

A man from St. Albans, West Virginia. faces two counts of animal cruelty after police found two starving dogs inside a home.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police say they found two small dogs, malnourished and emaciated, inside a home in St. Albans.

One of them was so weak that police say it couldn’t stand, while the other was barely able to lift its head.

Jason Hager, 35, faces two counts of animal cruelty.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, police initially showed up because of a loud argument between Hager and a woman.

When officers arrived, they were given permission to search the home after both admitted to smoking marijuana.

Once inside, an officer heard one of the dogs whimpering, and Hager later admitted that the dogs had gone nearly a week without food.

The St. Albans humane officer came and got the dogs and immediately took them to the emergency vet.

Hager was taken to the South Central Regional Jail under $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
State Police looking for missing Preston County man
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Generic police lights
Crews respond to rollover crash in Grafton
Zachary Rosier
Philippi man charged with strangling woman, taking her car

Latest News

Bridgeport City Council votes to move forward with new police station
Crews respond to semi-truck rollover in Shinnston
Late-night fire leaves Fairmont mobile home in ashes
Lane closure on I-68 at I-79 interchange expected to cause delays
Police lights generic.
Dump truck rolls over on I-68 in Mon County