Manchin Injury Law Hometown Hero: Julie Sole

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This month’s Hometown Hero, sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group, is Julie Sole, someone who dedicates her time and effort to help those of all abilities in Marion County.

The name of the Disability Action Center in Fairmont is accurate.

The staff at the center takes action for those who have a disability.

The soul of DAC is named accurately as well. Julie Sole has been the executive director for 13 years.

For her efforts on behalf of her clients, Julie has been named this month’s Manchin Law Hometown Hero.

“We’re so grateful for everything that you’ve done and for our children and our adults who need that special bit of assistance,” said Tim Manchin of Manchin Injury Law.

Julie says the mission of the Disability Action Center is clear.

“To invest in the people of this community that are so often marginalized and often maybe don’t have the best facilities or the best opportunities to live their optimal health and have their best quality of life,” Julie said.

The DAC has been housed in it’s current location since January of 2022 after flooding devastated the former location.

The center has recently purchased additional land to expand their wellness and outdoor recreational programs.

Julie loves the new location and is excited for the future expansion.

“We’re using it to create and implement the best possible programs that we can for people of all abilities and their family members. Someplace where people of all abilities can live and work and learn and advocate and recreate and really just be the best that they can be,” Julie said.

Young adults with disabilities take post-secondary education classes in everything from cooking to life skills to creative arts, all with the goal of finding employment.

“We have a wonderful community that sees the value in hiring people with disabilities and then this center serves as their enrichment and training center offering follow up support services and what we call live span learning not just for the individual client, but for the whole family,” Julie said.

“Our community is a better place because of Julie and what she does so thank you very much,” said Taylor Downs of Manchin Injury Law.

“Thank you,” Julie said. “Thank you so much.”

If you’d like to nominate a Hometown Hero, just go here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.