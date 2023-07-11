Parsons man charged with strangling, sexually assaulting woman in her car

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man has been charged after troopers say he sexually assaulted a woman in her car.

Troopers with the Parsons Detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a call of a sexual assault from an Elkins hospital on June 9, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say they spoke to victim who said 25-year-old Jasper Snyder “got in her car and told her to drive and that she stopped driving when he told her to stop.”

Then, the victim alleges Snyder “forced her into the backseat and told her to lay down” and “used a rope to tie her arms and legs and started choking her” before sexually assaulting her.

Court documents say troopers spoke to the victim again on June 15 who said Snyder “started biting her” during the sexual assault. After he sexually assaulted her, she said he told her “it was fun and wanted to make it a weekly thing” in addition to him saying that “if she told anyone, he would make it look like she set it up.”

Troopers say they spoke with Snyder on June 21, and he said he “has not seen [the victim] in two years,” but said he “received a Facebook message from an account with a different name but implying it was [the victim] on the previous night.

Snyder has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.