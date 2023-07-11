Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.(Prince George County Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WDTV/WWBT) - Police in Prince George, Virginia are searching for a mother and daughter last seen over the weekend.

According to police, Martha Bates, 42, was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter, Mary Bates, to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia.

The pair were last known to be in Monterey, Virginia on July 9 around 4 p.m., authorities say.

Martha Bates is described as being 5′3″ and 345 pounds with brown eyes, glasses and brown hair.

Mary Bates is described as being 5′0″ and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, the two were last seen driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with Virginia tags: UVL-9169.

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

