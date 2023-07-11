School board unanimously approves restroom microphones

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Board of Education has unanimously approved the purchase of microphones to be installed in restrooms in self-contained classrooms as required by a new law in West Virginia.

The law hopes to stop or catch abuse of special needs children.

Supporters held up the 2021 case of the then 9-year-old son of Craig Bowden. He was abused in a special education classroom at Holz Elementary in Charleston, and a female classmate was forced to eat lunch in the restroom as a punishment.

The idea behind the mics is that while classroom cameras can catch abuse, there’s no safeguard for abuse that may happen in a restroom.

Board members voted 5-0 in favor of the microphone purchase.

