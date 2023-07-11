Seasonable Tuesday, rain chances later this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of rising temperatures and sunny skies that started yesterday. Then later this week, rain chances will return. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system will push dry, stable air through the eastern US, including West Virginia, both today and tomorrow. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overnight, a few clouds will push into our region, but for the most part, skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-60s. Tomorrow, scattered clouds will push into our region, leading to a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, a few degrees above average for mid-July. So both today and tomorrow will be hot and sunny.

Then on Thursday, a low-pressure system that started in Canada will sweep into the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing the first round of scattered showers and storms into our region. Since they’re scattered, some areas may see rain, and some areas may not. Still, don’t be surprised if you see a classic summertime downpour. More scattered showers and storms are expected over the weekend and even early next week, although there are model differences regarding which days are most active. So we’re watching carefully. Besides that, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonable, and the latter half of the week brings rain chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 86.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 89.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 83.

