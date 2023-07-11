Testimony begins in 2018 Huntington murder trial

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Testimony began on Tuesday in the trial against a man accused of shooting and killing another man at a bar in Huntington in 2018.

A jury was selected and seated early Tuesday morning in the trial against Daniel Battle.

Battle has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Brent Jackson, 31.

According to police, Jackson was shot and killed inside Rehmy’s Bar and Lounge on Fourth Avenue on Feb. 11, 2018.

The bar was shut down following the deadly shooting.

Opening statements were concluded and testimony began Tuesday afternoon inside a Cabell County courthouse.

This is a developing story.

For previous coverage of the case >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say

Latest News

Morgantown City Council
Morgantown City Council votes in favor of legislation that would change zoning code for firearms sales in the city
5 News is still working to find out the condition of the two people who were splashed with an...
Police: Two people hospitalized after being splashed with liquid from tractor-trailer
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Buckhannon tops Elkins in Legion Baseball
WVU Baseball sends two to MLB, secures Chase Meyer