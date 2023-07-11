Tygart Hotel construction to cause detours for two months

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to construction work on the Tygart Hotel in Elkins, a street will be closed or limited to one lane for the next two months.

Davis Ave. will not completely reopen until early September, according to officials with the City of Elkins.

Until then, Davis Ave. will either be completely shut down or limited to one lane with flaggers between Second St. and Third St.

Officials say Davis Trust Company customers can still access the bank’s drive-through but must turn left, or north, when exiting onto Davis Ave.

Due to the construction, there will be no turns southbound from Second St. onto Davis Ave.

Drivers are asked to choose alternate routes and/or watch for flaggers.

Below is a map illustrating the area of the closure:

(City of Elkins, WV)

