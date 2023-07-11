Westover PD asking for help IDing 2 people

Westover PD asking for help IDing 2 people
Westover PD asking for help IDing 2 people(Facebook: Westover Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people and a car they are believed to be driving.

A Facebook post from the department says officers are wanting help identifying the two men shown above.

Authorities also provided a photo of the car they are believed to be behind the wheel of, saying the plates on the vehicle is stolen and could not help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westover Police Department via Facebook or by calling 304-296-6576.

Below is the Facebook post from the department:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended
The business transferred to the Six family in 1983, and they have been continuing the legacy of...
West Virginia is home to “America’s oldest dime store”
Generic police lights
Crews respond to rollover crash in Grafton
Zachary Rosier
Philippi man charged with strangling woman, taking her car

Latest News

Tygart Hotel construction to cause detours for two months
health care
WVU to receive $2.8M to strengthen healthcare services
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
Gov. Jim Justice
Justice-owned companies enter agreement to pay back penalties