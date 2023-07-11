Westover PD asking for help IDing 2 people

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people and a car they are believed to be driving.

A Facebook post from the department says officers are wanting help identifying the two men shown above.

Authorities also provided a photo of the car they are believed to be behind the wheel of, saying the plates on the vehicle is stolen and could not help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westover Police Department via Facebook or by calling 304-296-6576.

Below is the Facebook post from the department:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.