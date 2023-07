WVU addresses programs under review amid tightening budget, students react

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is undergoing an academic transformation as the university faces a $45 million budget deficit.

This means program cutbacks and a RIF, or Reduction in Force.

WVU officials say the RIF will be based on performance, qualifications, and seniority.

That is because of Rule 4.7, which was adopted back in 2018.

The rule allows for faculty termination regardless of tenure or contractual status.

On Tuesday, the administration addressed which programs would be under review, which could lead to a reduction in faculty or doing away with the program entirely.

The following are programs under review:

Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources

College of Applied Human Sciences

College of Creative Arts

College of Law (This is the only law school in the entire state.)

Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Design

Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

John Chambers College of Business and Economics

School of Medicine

School of Pharmacy

School of Public Health

Students in programs that are cut will be moved to similar ones.

WVU officials assured that just because these programs are under review does not mean they will be discontinued.

They say the programs are up for review because of several factors, including Fall 2022 enrollment, enrollment trends over a five-year period from 2018 to 2022, full-time faculty-to-student ratio, net financial position, and trend from 2020 to 2022.

WVU Administration says the goal is to have a portfolio that creates a more focused academic program while addressing the budget crisis.

Last month, more than 50 current and former faculty members sent an open letter to the Board of Governors describing the damage that could be done from the cutbacks.

There will be $7 million in faculty cutbacks.

The letter says that the faculty understands the RIF is a response to the budget crisis, but it could damage the school’s ability to deliver quality education.

The faculty members say that university leadership has not been transparent or consistent during the RIF process, calling what’s happening at the school a different animal, and it will destroy far more than it will preserve.

Below is the letter in its entirety:

WVU responded to the letter six days later.

The University says Rule 4.7 only provides them with the ability to eliminate certain faculty positions in limited circumstances, like financial difficulties and program discontinuation.

WVU claims they informed the staff about the changes to come in a timely manner so people had the time to process the information.

Below is WVU’s statement in its entirety:

The University is following its normal rulemaking timeline and process. The University has not proposed the amendments to Rule 4.7 or the Faculty Severance Package Schedule in any expediated fashion. We are following the normal rulemaking process and timeline. Consistent with past practices, we first reviewed these items with Faculty Senate leadership and took their feedback into consideration, making some edits in response. Second, the University presented this information to Faculty Senate so that they had an opportunity to preview and process the proposed changes before the information was presented to the Board of Governors. Next, the University presented the proposals to the Board of Governors and asked them to issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which starts the 30-day public comment period. During the 30-day public comment period, any person may submit a comment. Before the Board will vote on finalized Rules and Schedules, any comments submitted, along with a University determination in response, will be publicly posted July 21. We will also post proposed finalized versions of the documents with any additional amendments made in response to the comments. The Board, upon reviewing the comments and new versions, will then vote of these items during its meeting July 31.

BOG Faculty Rule 4.7 does not eliminate the promotion and tenure system or undermine academic freedom. Rule 4.7 only provides the University with the ability to eliminate certain faculty positions in limited circumstances (e.g., financial exigency, a program reduction or a program discontinuation). Simply because a RIF can occur in these limited circumstances does not undermine promotion and tenure rules or the principles of academic freedom, both of which remain active and unchanged.

The upcoming faculty RIF process is part of the Academic Program Reductions and Discontinuations. The University is doing this RIF process in response to Academic Program Reductions and Discontinuations process which is part of the overall transformation initiative. An academic program can only be reduced or discontinued following the detailed process outlined in BOG Academics Rule 2.2, which provides for several opportunities for faculty input before a program is reduced or discontinued.

It is critical to have faculty involvement in the program reduction and discontinuation process, as opposed to the development of an individual RIF plan. We believe it is critical that faculty be involved in the program review process on the front end. That is where the decisions that will lead to a RIF will be made and will help shape the strategic future of the University. As indicated in the WVU Transformation timeline, faculty have three opportunities to provide input into this process: first, in July when a program is identified as a program of concern; second, in August, during the appeal process for a Provost’s Office Preliminary Reduction for Reduction or Discontinuation of a program; and third, in September, by providing a written comment or signing up to speak before the Board of Governors. Once the decisions on program reduction or discontinuation are made, the implementation of a RIF is more tactical. We don’t think it’s fair to ask faculty to pick which of their colleagues should remain at the University or be subject to a RIF. Additionally, the decisions on who may be selected for a RIF may be challenged through the grievance process or litigation. Those involved in making those decisions would be subject to interviews, hearings and depositions to defend their decisions. That is a burden for management.

The factors that will be used to determine who will be RIF’d are outlined in the Rule. In contrast to some communications circulating, the proposed amendments to Rule 4.7 provides: “In situations where a RIF results in the elimination of some, but not all of the Faculty positions within the Unit, the Provost and Dean shall evaluate the skills and qualifications of the individual Faculty Members potentially subject to the Faculty RIF. In making the determinations on who will be selected to remain, the Provost and Dean shall give consideration to the following factors as part of a holistic assessment.” The specific three factors are: performance; knowledge and qualifications; and seniority. As dictated by the Rule, the Provost and Dean cannot, in fact, ignore performance, achievements and years of service. Those individuals with strong performance records, as documented in their yearly promotion and tenure ratings, are less likely to be selected for a reduction in force.

The proposed amendments to Rule 4.7 do not eliminate a requirement that faculty receive a severance package that equates to a year of salary. The Rule, as it currently, states: “The University may offer a severance package to a Faculty Member who is impacted by a RIF, if financially feasible.” This means that the University is not required to offer any severance packages. The Rule then also provides: “Generally, the value of the severance package should be equivalent to one year of the Faculty Member’s annual base pay.” This current language is permission and does not require the payment of a year’s severance. It also does not require any faculty feedback in setting the schedule. Under the current language, University management could set a Severance Package Schedule with no input from faculty. We do not think that is appropriate. Under the new language, the faculty would have the opportunity through the public comment period to review and provide feedback to the severance package plan before it is approved by the BOG. It adds a level of transparency to the process. Moreover, the University simply does not have the financial resources to pay everyone an additional year of salary after their employment ends. As a result, we designed this process to ensure that faculty would have significant notification that their position was being eliminated. We also aligned that notification to correspond when many other universities have their hiring processes for the following academic year. Faculty members would have approximately eight months of notice before their employment would end. That notice period would maximize the amount of time a faculty member would have to find their next opportunity. And the severance payments (ranging from two to 12 weeks) would provide a bridge over the summer months before that next opportunity may begin.

There are different legal rights between tenure and tenured-track faculty and teaching and service track faculty that influenced the design of the Proposed Severance Package Schedule. From a legal rights perspective, there is a difference between tenured and tenure-track faculty and teaching and service track faculty. Tenured and tenure-track faculty members have a property right in their continued employment that can only be ended in limited circumstances, such as a Reduction in Force, under Board of Governors Rule 4.7. On the other hand, most of our teaching and service track faculty are year-to-year contract employees. Their employment can be ended for any non-discriminatory reason at the end of their contract with no continuing obligation. Choosing not to renew a contract does not require severance and in past cases when we have ended these contracts, we have not paid out any severance. Although there are legal rights differences between tenured and tenured-track faculty vs. teaching and service track faculty, in developing our severance package schedule, we wanted to offer some severance to teaching and service track faculty. But because their legal rights are more limited, we structured a package to recognize that legal difference in response to a request from faculty leadership.



After WVU addressed the programs under review, students reacted to the possibility of having programs merged or even cut.

Although administrators are saying combining the Reed College of Media with the College of the Creative Arts will open the schools up for more collaboration and innovation, some students, like Nathaniel Penven, are concerned with how it may effect their studies.

“When you see the university combining a lot of things, your initial reaction might be like ‘Okay, consolidation. That’s fine.’ But then you think of the ramifications, you’ve got all of this faculty and all of these funds that are allocated to certain schools, and if you’re combining them, you’re cutting that funding in one way or another,” Penven said.

Penven is a saxophone major in the College of Creative Arts.

He says he is worried his professors will have to do more with less.

“You know, if this one professor who’s super knowledgeable in this one thing but is only teaching a few classes in that field gets removed, then you’ve got that workload because you’re not removing that curriculum. You’re just moving it to another professor who’s going to be stretched thinner, have a lot more work, and probably not compensated well enough,” Penven said.

Penven says this, in turn, would likely have a negative impact on student education.

Ryan Wratchford is a Masters student in the College of Applied Human Sciences. That college is the result of a merger between two other colleges back in 2021.

Wratchford says that merger put a lot of strain on professors and the materials they covered.

“I definitely think that’s going to impact the educational resources that we have, especially for our Masters program. When you have a small program, like 20 something students, it can be a turnoff for wanting to come here because I’m spending more money, but I’m not getting as much out of the university,” Wratchford said.

