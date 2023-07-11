WVU to receive $2.8M to strengthen healthcare services

health care
health care(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is the recipient of more than $2.8 million that will be used to strengthen healthcare services.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the funding, which is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday.

The overall funding of $3.36 million aims to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia.

$2.858 million of the $3.36 million grant will go to WVU to expand clinical trials through increased outreach, marketing and workforce development.

$444,000 of the remaining funding will go to Bluefield State University to support examining the relationship between cold-induced stress and certain infections.

Finally, the remaining $60,000 will support a Morgan County initiative to prevent underage drinking.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.3 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will bolster West Virginia University’s efforts to increase clinical trials in important medical research projects, advance research into certain infections through Bluefield State University and support a Morgan County initiative to prevent underage drinking. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they need.”

