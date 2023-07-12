2 injured in apartment complex fire

Two people were injured late Tuesday night in an apartment complex fire in the Tornado area of Kanawha County, West Virginia.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Tuesday night of a residential fire in the Tornado area that has resulted in injuries, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Ferrell Road and involved an apartment complex.

Dispatchers confirm two people have been injured.

Our crew at the scene reported the fire was under control when they arrived after 11 p.m.

West Side Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Schilling told our WSAZ crew that the fire started in an elderly woman’s bedroom, and the fire was contained to that bedroom.

The cause is unknown.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital with minor burns to her hand.

Firefighters say the other victim was an off-duty fireman who lives in the apartment complex and rescued the woman, who they say is physically challenged. The off-duty fireman also suffered minor burns.

