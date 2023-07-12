Authorities ask for help identifying man, woman involved in crimes at UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for help to identify a man and woman involved in crimes at United Hospital Center.

Authorities say the man and woman pictured were involved in a destruction of property and larceny at UHC.

It is not specified when the crimes happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. A.C. Ash by email or at 304-842-8260.

Below is a Facebook post from the department with additional photos:

