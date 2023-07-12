Beckley Common Council members call for new, higher wage proposal for city police officers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a challenge finding an empty seat at Tuesday’s Beckley Common Council meeting as local law enforcement and community members joined together to fight for higher pay for city officers.

This issue was first brought to council’s attention last month when employees at the Beckley Police Department brought awareness to the fact that they make the least of any other department in the area. Information provided to WVVA by the Beckley PD shows that starting salary for their officers is just more than $42,000 compared to the Fayetteville Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Oak Hill Police Department, which all make a little more than $50,000 annually.

Last week, Beckley Common Council released its agenda for Tuesday, July 11, revealing that they proposed to vote on a $2,500 increase for sworn-in city officers. WVVA spoke to several of those officers, who were unhappy with the number because it would still put them well under average pay.

They shared their feelings at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Within the last five years, the City of Beckley has lost Sean Carpenter to the Sheriff’s Department, Alex McGhee to the Sheriff’s Department, Sam Lilly- Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Stewart to the State Police, Andy Wickline- State Police,” listed current Beckley PD employee Joseph Hunter, adding that two more have left the department since the city announced its $2,500 proposal.

“If we go forward with the $2,500 as proposed... I’ll be back here in two months with more names I can read off this list.”

“I still make less than a brand new, uncertified, inexperienced West Virginia State Police Cadette at the police academy,” shared Jamie Bloom, who has been with the Beckley Police Department for two decades. “The irony is that I’ve taught at the police academy, and, if I were to return to instruct, I would literally be making less money than the people sitting in the chairs that I’m instructing.”

But these officers weren’t the only ones to take a stand. Stephanie French with the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition shared some statistics on Tuesday, giving insight into what local law enforcement faces each day within city limits.

“We all know the trooper that was killed in Mingo County doing his job. The chances of these officers? One in five will be devastatingly injured in a drug-related crime in this city because of the high drug rate.”

Additionally, Roger Cuevas spoke to council on Tuesday. Cuevas doesn’t live in Beckley but came to speak for his son, who works in the Beckley PD’s Domestic Violence Department.

“My son doesn’t want me to be up here,” Cueavas shared. “I tell him to leave and come with me to Miami, but he won’t. He loves Beckley; He loves the police force.”

When it came time to vote on the $2,500 increase, council members like Robert Dunlap, Cody Reedy, Janine Bullock and Sherrie Hunter spoke up, saying the number needed to be higher.

“The people that they [police] have to deal with now on the streets...it’s a totally different type of criminal,” Bullock said during the meeting before addressing officers directly. “And I want you all to be taken care of...I want you all to be retained and to stay with the City of Beckley. You all take care of me when I call you. I appreciate you.”

A new motion for an $8,000 increase to officers’ wages was proposed instead, but some on city council say a figure this high could be dangerous.

“It does kind of make me look like the villain in this saying that, well, we can’t afford it, but the numbers don’t lie,” said City Treasurer, Billie Trump. “If we go ahead and do an $8,000 across the board for police officers, that’s going to be at least half a million dollars that’s unbudgeted and really unplanned for.”

“We have, along with the Beckley Police Department, we have five other major departments in the city,” explained Mayor Rob Rappold. “...If we were to go to any of those departments, maybe, particularly, the Public Works Department and say, ‘We are going to grant a $2,500 across the board increase to you, who get up at three in the morning in sub-zero weather to clear streets and do everything else we do to make this city safe.’ If I were to tell them that; if I were to tell the people at City Hall that; if I were to tell the Fire Department or Public Works or the Parks and Recreation that- these people would think they had died and gone to heaven.”

While they stood against the $8,000 wage increase, both Rappold and Trump commended the city’s officers on their continued hard work and dedication.

As for Beckley police officers, they are calling Tuesday night’s developments a win for the department.

The newly proposed $8,000 wage increase will be voted on by council at a future meeting. Mayor Rappold could not promise that it would be on the next agenda, despite a push to do so from council.

Stay with WVVA as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.