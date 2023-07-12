Bramwell firefighter dead after ATV rollover

Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department
Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAMWELL W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a department owned side by side rolled over two firefighters. Fire Chief Aaron Simpkins says the rollover happened on July 11 at approximately 1 pm on Scenic Ridge Road.

Simpkins says the two firefighters, a father and son were out examining previous accident scenes on foot when the side by side began to roll towards them. They tried to stop the ATV from rolling but it dragged the two over a hill and rolled multiple times.

Both firefighters were transported to hospitals for their injuries and the son aged 19-years-old passed away at a Charleston hospital overnight. The father has been discharged from a Roanoke hospital.

Simpkins says no names are being released at this time.

A gofundme has been set up to help with expenses for the family. You can click here to donate.

