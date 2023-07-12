Bridgeport City Pool’s Dive-In Movie Night to feature ‘The Meg’

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Parks and Recreation has brought back Dive-In Movie Night at the Bridgeport City Pool for 2023, and families have another opportunity to catch a movie while floating under the stars.

On Friday, July 14, families can watch “The Meg” on the city’s giant movie screen.

Families can enjoy swimming from 7-9 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.

Admission is a valid pool pass or $3.50 per person.

The concession stand will also be open from 7-10 p.m. with its usual treats. Outside food and drink are not permitted.

“People are welcome to bring their own floats, but pool noodles will be provided,” said Amy Callahan, Parks and Recreation Coordinator.

The city is pleased to continue to offer the Dive-In Movie Night, a tradition which began in the early 2000s.

“We like these types of family-oriented programs that bring people out to enjoy themselves with their friends and neighbors,” she said. “They represent the small town sense of community that we are all about.”

If Mother Nature provides good weather, a nice crowd is expected.

“We’re hoping for a clear night so everyone can come out and enjoy themselves,” Callahan said.

