Bridgeport police asking for help IDing 2 women

Bridgeport police asking for help IDing 2 women
Bridgeport police asking for help IDing 2 women(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two women.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Ofc. Neal says the two women pictured are involved in using an access device fraudulently at Target.

Authorities did not specify when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Neal with the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-842-8260.

Below is the Facebook post from the department:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say

Latest News

Morgantown City Council
Morgantown City Council votes in favor of legislation that would change zoning code for firearms sales in the city
5 News is still working to find out the condition of the two people who were splashed with an...
Police: Two people hospitalized after being splashed with liquid from tractor-trailer
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Buckhannon tops Elkins in Legion Baseball