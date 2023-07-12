Bridgeport police asking for help IDing 2 women

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two women.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Ofc. Neal says the two women pictured are involved in using an access device fraudulently at Target.

Authorities did not specify when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Neal with the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-842-8260.

Below is the Facebook post from the department:

