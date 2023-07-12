Bridgeport Post 68 stops Clarksburg Post 13 comeback, reaches 23 wins
Post 68 led 8-0, Clarksburg almost came back late.
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Post 68 stopped Clarksburg Post 13 last night, winning 8 - 6 at Bridgeport High School to remain in first place in West Virginia Legion baseball.
Bridgeport took an early 5-0 lead in the first inning, and increased the lead to 8 in the second.
Clarksburg nearly came back, however - they put 6 runs past home plate, and had the bases loaded in the 6th inning - but a huge double play from Bridgeport ended the inning and stopped Clarksburg’s momentum, ensuring a loss for the visitors.
Clarksburg falls to 8-6 on the season, while Bridgeport moves to 23-4.
