Business at Meadowbrook Mall closes, still has location in NCWV

FILE PHOTO of Leisure World in Bridgeport captured when it was open. It closed its Meadowbrook Mall location on April 18.(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A week before Christmas last year, Meadowbrook Mall saw a new business arrive.

The business, Leisure World, chose Bridgeport at the time as its third location. The other two stores of the business, described as “your pool and spa service expert,” were located in Charleston and Weston.

Leisure World, located opposite of Buckle and beside Sudsberry, sold Latham Inground Pools, which are manufactured in Lewis County, along with multiple brands of above ground pools as well as spas.

The company, according to a sales manager in December, handled the concrete work and excavation needed for installation of any of their products while also selling chemicals needed for a clean pool.

However, Leisure World has since closed its Meadowbrook Mall location.

According to the Bridgeport Finance Department, Leisure World opened on Dec. 19, 2022 and closed on April 18 due to the mall raising the rent.

The business can still be found locally in Lewis County. Click here to visit their Facebook page.

