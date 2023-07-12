Concerned Monongalia County parents call for safer bus stop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Concerned parents are addressing the Monongalia County Board of Education about a bus stop they say is unsafe.

Parents of the Falling Water community near Cheat Lake in Morgantown are saying dozens of children are at risk when being picked up and dropped off for school.

Asheley Mousadis says they’ve been asking the BOE and even legislators to do something about it for years.

“I pick up other kids in the neighborhood as well, I make them stay in my car until [the bus] comes to a complete stop and then I let them get out and walk over to the bus because there’s too may cars, people trying to get to work flying through, it’s just extremely dangerous,” said Mousadis.

Mousadis says the bus stop is at a busy intersection with no sidewalks and minimal parking for parents to pick up their children.

Matt DiAngelo, another parent and President of the homeowners association, says he’s been helping to direct traffic, but even then the situation still isnt safe.

“Well one day a kid snuck through there [between the cars] I happened to see it... shouted... and a car was coming through there at a high rate of speed, I think the driver had his window down and heard me, and the kid stopped as well, if I wasn’t there that day that kid was probably getting hit,” said DiAngelo.

DiAngelo says the community clubhouse just over a mile up the road is safer -- giving the bus space to loop around and shelter for the kids.

The BOE has a policy against busses using private roads, but DiAngelo says the BOE has made exceptions in the past and safety here needs to be the first priority.

“This guideline or this recommendation says we can’t go into private neighborhoods, and we say the same thing back; you do go into private neighborhoods, I understand they’re grandfathered in, but we our now the largest community -- largest housing development in Mon County,” said DiAngelo.

The Monongalia County Board of Education has not returned a statement to 5 news.

But these parents say by next school year there could be anywhere from 80 to 100 kids using a bus stop they don’t believe is safe.

“Our number one goal is the safety of these kids, we need this bus stop here, this community is still growing, still building, we need this bus stop,” said Mousadis.

