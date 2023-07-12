Credit counseling experts discuss back-to-school shopping

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Experts with Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Mid-Ohio Valley say it is important to budget for any back-to-school shopping.

Everything from school supplies to clothes and school lunches.

The group’s executive director, Shelene Shrewsbury said having a plan thought out is the best way to not overspending.

“You know, when you go out without a plan, without something written down it’s going to be very easy for you to overspend. If you have that plan, something to guide you into your spending, into ‘This is what we need. This is what we want if we have enough left after our needs are purchased. Here is what we can buy.’ But if you don’t have a plan, that’s when it’s going to be very easy to go overboard and to spend more than you planned on spending,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury said it is always helpful to look at comparisons when shopping.

“Of course, when it comes to clothing kids also want a say. But it should be what you can afford. It’s a great time nowadays with everything being online, retailers, websites are available through their apps,” Shrewsbury said. “You can price compare. You know, ‘Who has it for the cheapest?’ If your kids want a certain brand or a certain shoe just look to see who has it for the least of that.”

Shrewsbury said it’s vital to talk with your kid about any ongoing costs during the schoolyear.

“Ongoing costs, it’s all about knowing what you have in your budget and having that conversation with your kids, ‘Hey, we’re going to put you on the school meal plan, it’s free. Or if you are wanting to have me pack your lunch let’s do it this many days out of the week.’ Or just incorporating it into your personal household budget making sure you can afford that every week, every month. Because it adds up,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury said it is important to look at what items are priorities, which ones are wants and needs and getting the kids involved with the shopping.

Shrewsbury added if you have any questions about budgeting, you can call 304-485-3141 or go to their website.

