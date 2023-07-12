David James Herron passed away suddenly on Monday July 10th, 2023, from Cardiopulmonary Arrest. He was born August 6, 1980, in Charleston, West Virginia. He Graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in 1998. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Jane and Andrew Noshagya whom he lived with in Baxter, West Virginia, his father and stepmother, James and Deena Herron from Bridgeport, West Virginia, a brother, John Matthew Herron from Bradenton, Florida, and a son Noah Samuel Herron of West Virginia, close friends, Jadie Johnson and Seth Racer as well as several cousins. A graveside service will be held at Nuzum Cemetery with Pastor Sheldon Nickerson officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the funeral arrangements.

