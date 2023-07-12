Fairmont State professor charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont State University professor has been charged with sexually abusing a four-year-old child.

According to a release from West Virginia State Police, an investigation was opened on July 10 into a possible case of sexual abuse involving 70-year-old John O’Connor, the Fairmont State University Department of Humanities Chair and professor, and a four-year-old child.

On Wednesday, July 12, troopers say O’Connor was arrested for 14 counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and 14 counts of first-degree sexual assault.

O’Connor is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Wednesday, Fairmont State University released the following statement:

Fairmont State University leadership today learned of the arrest of a current faculty member. The alleged offenses are serious, and due to their gravity, it is important for us to learn more about the still-emerging details before commenting further, so that we can appropriately address the situation. We intend to cooperate fully with law enforcement and help them in any way we can.

Fairmont State University

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

