Fairmont State professor charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont State University professor has been charged with sexually abusing a four-year-old child.

According to a release from West Virginia State Police, an investigation was opened on July 10 into a possible case of sexual abuse involving 70-year-old John O’Connor, the Fairmont State University Department of Humanities Chair and professor, and a four-year-old child.

On Wednesday, July 12, troopers say O’Connor was arrested for 14 counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and 14 counts of first-degree sexual assault.

O’Connor is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Wednesday, Fairmont State University released the following statement:

Fairmont State University leadership today learned of the arrest of a current faculty member. The alleged offenses are serious, and due to their gravity, it is important for us to learn more about the still-emerging details before commenting further, so that we can appropriately address the situation. We intend to cooperate fully with law enforcement and help them in any way we can.

