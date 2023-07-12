Fire reported at abandoned building in Charleston

(Free-to-use)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire along York Avenue.

The Assistant Fire Chief of the Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person was inside the abandoned building when they arrived, but the person managed to get out safely.

The building did not have electricity, crews say.

Firefighters say a portion of the building did collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say

Latest News

Bridgeport police asking for help IDing 2 women
Bridgeport police asking for help IDing 2 women
Morgantown City Council
Morgantown City Council votes in favor of legislation that would change zoning code for firearms sales in the city
5 News is still working to find out the condition of the two people who were splashed with an...
Police: Two people hospitalized after being splashed with liquid from tractor-trailer
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Buckhannon tops Elkins in Legion Baseball