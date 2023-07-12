First signing of Josh Eilert era, as Jeremiah Bembry joins WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia basketball officially confirmed their signing of Jeremiah Bembry today, as announced by interim head coach Josh Eilert.

Bembry is a 6-foot-5 point guard (185 pounds) who transfers to the program from Florida State, where he redshirted in his freshman season (2022-23) and did not play in any games.

Eilert voiced his excitement about Bembry, saying:

“I love the versatility and the size that Jeremiah will bring to the point guard position. He’s an outstanding ball handler who can lead the break, penetrate and shoot. He’s a very athletic, left-handed guard who will fit in well into our defensive schemes with his tremendous length. Jeremiah is a high character student-athlete who comes from a great family. We are excited to have him join our Mountaineer basketball program.”

Bembry attended high school at Executive Education Academy in Allentown, PA in 2022.

While there, he scored 14.1 points per game in his senior season (15 games) while earning a 4.0 GPA.

