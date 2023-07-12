Genny Diane Zbach, 72, of Fairmont passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was born on July 14, 1950, in Wichita Kansas, a daughter of Samuel F Underwood and Alma Satterfield. Genny was an accomplished artist working in flameworked glass, mosaics, pyrography, oil painting, pen and ink, and fabrics. She was on the Advisory Board for Tamarack and MountainMade.com. She was on the national committees for the Kennedy Center Arts and Disability and Head Start Children and Arts. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Lawrence “Larry” Zbach; one son Ezra Zbach of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; daughters Micah Zbach of Fairmont WV and Jesse Yamanouchi of Tokyo, Japan, a brother, David Underwood of Fairview WV, and a sister, Sarah Summers of Fairmont and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from on Thursday, July 20, 2023, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated following the visitation. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

