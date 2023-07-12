HEPC votes to provisionally reauthorize Alderson Broaddus University

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, or HEPC, met on Wednesday in a special meeting to vote on the reauthorization of Alderson Broaddus University.

The HEPC voted provisionally reauthorize Alderson Broaddus University through June 30, 2024 with the right to reconsider at any point if the institution does not meet the State’s criteria for financial stability.

Officials say Alderson Broaddus also will be required to provide financial and operational information upon request by the Chancellor of Higher Education, in addition to monthly reports to the Vice Chancellor for Finance.

The decision was reached after the HEPC rescheduled their vote on Alderson Broaddus to gather further information from the institution.

“We appreciate the Commission’s due diligence, and we look forward to working with the HEPC during the upcoming academic year,” said AB interim president Dr. Andrea J. Bucklew. “The faculty, staff, and board are looking forward to the return of students for our 153rd year.”

HEPC’s vote to reauthorize Alderson Broaddus delayed

Last month, every private college in West Virginia was granted reauthorization by the HEPC to continue to operate and award degrees except for Alderson Broaddus because due to the university being unable to maintain enrollment and the costs of operating the school.

After the HEPC’s vote was delayed on June 28, Alderson Broaddus announced that Chairperson Rebecca A. Hooman was resigning, adding that James Garvin would assume the helm of the AB Board of Trustees and Governors.

Alderson Broaddus board president resigns

The following is the Commission’s resolution in its entirety:

“We continue to have concerns about the financial viability of this institution. However, we would like to give the new leadership team time to possibly turn the ship around. To that end, we are

Resolved, That the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission provisionally reauthorizes Alderson Broaddus University through June 30, 2024.

Further Resolved, That the Commission authorizes the Chancellor to enter an order directing the steps Alderson Broaddus University must take to remain provisionally reauthorized, including, but not limited to:

Submitting to the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs by October 1, 2023, appropriate plans related to the teach-out and/or transfer of currently enrolled students;

Making arrangements to secure transcripts and financial aid records with a third party;

Submitting monthly to the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Facilities information showing financial performance and operational stability, including actual monies received and actual funds raised through fundraising efforts;

Cooperating with and participating in any site visits requested by the Chancellor or her designee; and

Providing any other information or performing any other action requested by the Chancellor.

We reserve the right to reconsider this provisional reauthorization at any point that the institution’s financial stability does not meet the State’s criteria.”

