I-79 lane closure in Mon County to create delays for over a month

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure on I-79 northbound and southbound in Monongalia County is expected to create delays.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane on I-79 North and South will be shut down from mile marker 155 to 160 beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

The lanes will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until Monday, August 28 for pavement repair, officials say.

Officials say to expect delays in the area as crews repair pavement.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

