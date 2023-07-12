Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday afternoon after he was reportedly electrocuted during an incident at a shopping center in St. Albans, according to St. Albans Police.

The incident was reported just after 3:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Police say the man, a 42-year-old maintenance worker, was unresponsive when first responders arrived. They said he was on lift equipment inside the shopping center when the incident happened. A second maintenance worker who was on the lift was treated and released at the scene.

Investigators say the man who died passed away from his injuries at Thomas Memorial Hospital.

