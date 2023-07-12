Man accused of firing gun inside hotel room

Man accused of firing gun inside hotel room
Man accused of firing gun inside hotel room(WVRJA)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington faces charges after he allegedly fired a gun inside a hotel room, according to Cabell County court records.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at a hotel in the 500 block of Kinetic Drive.

According to the criminal complaint, Patrick Tyler Wooten, 30, told officers he shot a firearm inside the hotel room. Officers found a 9mm shell casing by entrance of room.

Wooten is charged with person prohibited from possessing firearms and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John O’Connor
Fairmont State professor charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old
FILE PHOTO of Leisure World in Bridgeport captured when it was open. It closed its Meadowbrook...
Business at Meadowbrook Mall closes, still has location in NCWV
Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department
Bramwell firefighter dead after ATV rollover
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
5 News is still working to find out the condition of the two people who were splashed with an...
Police: Two people hospitalized after being splashed with liquid from tractor-trailer

Latest News

Fairmont State professor charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old
Remembering ‘Winston the Miracle Dog’
WVDE supports Upshur County’s new leadership amid investigation
HEPC votes to provisionally reauthorize Alderson Broaddus University
I-79 lane closure in Mon County to create delays for over a month