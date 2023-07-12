Morgantown City Council votes in favor of legislation that would change zoning code for firearms sales in the city

Morgantown City Council
Morgantown City Council(City of Morgantown Youtube)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council votes unanimously in favor of an ordinance that will make changes to the city zoning code regarding where firearms can be sold in the city.

In May, the Planning Commission voted to move forward with this legislation.

This amendment comes after Protect Morgantown’s efforts to stop Big Daddy Gun’s from opening a store in downtown Morgantown in 2022.

Director of Development Services in the city, Rickie Yeager, says after months of meetings with the Planning Commission, they felt good about passing this on to council.

Councilmember Danielle Trumble has been part of the Planning Commission and echoed Yeager’s support for of this amendment.

“We looked at many different iterations if we restricted sales based on proximity to a school, church place of gathering. If we restricted based on zone alone. We went back and forth and looked at the different maps,” she explained.

Trumble added that this new regulation was no different than some that are already in place in the state and region.

“Most people probably don’t even know that we regulate of like where you can have a fast food restaurant, where you can have a greenhouse, where you can have a pet sitter. These things are all spelled out in our land use table. So, this is simply adding a line to that,” she said.

This amendment will not affect current firearms sellers as they will be grandfathered in.

Tuesday was the first reading of the ordinance, and will be read again at the July 25 meeting.

