New WVSSAC rules to allow 4 classes for more high school sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, the West Virginia State Board of Education approved the WVSSAC constitution - and within it, a new provision that allows the expansion of a new class in some sports.

In all high school sports (except basketball), schools are currently divided into three classes (Class AAA, AA, and A) according to enrollment size.

However, the new provision approved today states the following:

10.4. The Board of Directors may structure the WVSSAC tournament series in each sport by classification (AAAA-AAA-AA-A). Each sport will be structured according to the level of interest and accommodation for tournament alignment. The WVSSAC will conduct a survey of the membership prior to any change of structure of any given sport.

This provision allows for an expansion of new class, Class AAAA, in sports with the highest participation rates, as long as the change is approved by the WVSSAC Board of Directors.

Those sports could include football, softball, baseball, volleyball, cheer, and potentially others.

This classification system has been used in basketball, and has been a success so far, allowing smaller schools to reach the playoffs with an extra class and allowing for schools to be placed in divisions that match their competitive balance, rather than just enrollment size.

