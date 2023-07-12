Police: Two people hospitalized after being splashed with liquid from tractor-trailer

Officers on scene could not confirm what substance was leaking from the back of the truck
5 News is still working to find out the condition of the two people who were splashed with an "unknown chemical" Tuesday night.
5 News is still working to find out the condition of the two people who were splashed with an "unknown chemical" Tuesday night.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after being splashed with spilling liquid from a passing tractor-trailer.

5 News confirmed with the Westover Police Department that they were sent to the corner of DuPont Road and River Road around 9:00 p.m.

Police weren’t able to confirm the substance that was leaking from the tractor-trailer. Officers would only say that it was an “unknown liquid or chemical.”

The nearby Morgantown Industrial Park, which is only yards from where the incident occurred, holds a number of tenants that work with chemicals on a daily basis.

5 News is still working to find out the conditions of those who we’re splashed.

This is a developing story. You can stick 5 News for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

