Police: Two people hospitalized after being splashed with liquid from tractor-trailer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday night after being splashed with spilling liquid from a passing tractor-trailer.

5 News confirmed with the Westover Police Department that they were sent to the corner of DuPont Road and River Road around 9:00 p.m.

Police weren’t able to confirm the substance that was leaking from the tractor-trailer. Officers would only say that it was an “unknown liquid or chemical.”

The nearby Morgantown Industrial Park, which is only yards from where the incident occurred, holds a number of tenants that work with chemicals on a daily basis.

5 News is still working to find out the conditions of those who we’re splashed.

This is a developing story. You can stick 5 News for the latest details.

