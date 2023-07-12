Restoration project of stained glass at Marion County Courthouse underway

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A restoration project of the more than 100 year old stained glass at the Marion County Courthouse is now underway.

The Marion County Commission, in a partnership with the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Association, recently awarded a bid to Raynal Studios, Inc. to restore eight stained glass skylights in the Marion County Courthouse.

Due to the expense and amount of work involved in the project, officials say it will be done in phases over the next several months at a cost of $220,000.

Officials say the skylights have been a frequent maintenance issue, adding that pieces of the windows were beginning to fall out and were cracking and bowing.

John Raynal, who is restoring the glass, has been doing stained glass work for more than 40 years. He has restored glass in numerous churches and higher education institutions.

The eight skylights account for a total of 21 panels being restored.

The stained glass, which has an estimated life span of 100 years, has been at the courthouse since construction was completed in 1900, according to officials.

Below are photos of some of the skylights being restored:

Restoration project of stained glass at Marion County Courthouse underway
Restoration project of stained glass at Marion County Courthouse underway(City of Fairmont)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say

Latest News

Gabriel Allen Hargus
U.S. Marshals searching for wanted sex offender
A man wanted for murder in Maryland is behind bars in West Virginia after a traffic stop.
Maryland murder suspect arrested in West Virginia
United Way Wednesday: Aimee Comer discusses upcoming fundraiser
United Way Wednesday: Aimee Comer discusses upcoming fundraiser
Business at Meadowbrook Mall closes, still has location in NCWV