FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A restoration project of the more than 100 year old stained glass at the Marion County Courthouse is now underway.

The Marion County Commission, in a partnership with the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Association, recently awarded a bid to Raynal Studios, Inc. to restore eight stained glass skylights in the Marion County Courthouse.

Due to the expense and amount of work involved in the project, officials say it will be done in phases over the next several months at a cost of $220,000.

Officials say the skylights have been a frequent maintenance issue, adding that pieces of the windows were beginning to fall out and were cracking and bowing.

John Raynal, who is restoring the glass, has been doing stained glass work for more than 40 years. He has restored glass in numerous churches and higher education institutions.

The eight skylights account for a total of 21 panels being restored.

The stained glass, which has an estimated life span of 100 years, has been at the courthouse since construction was completed in 1900, according to officials.

Below are photos of some of the skylights being restored:

Restoration project of stained glass at Marion County Courthouse underway (City of Fairmont)

