Sammie E. Marra of Bridgeport, WV passed away peacefully at 4:10 am on Monday, July 10, 2023, at United Hospital Center. Mr. Marra was born on Feb. 8, 1927, in Berryburg (Barbour County), WV, to the late Frank and Mary (Morasco) Marra. He was one of 10 children and the second oldest son. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Corrine Costello Marra, one daughter, Debra Jo Scheuvront; five sisters, Rose Tait, Daisy Vukovich, Velma Infante, Ann Amoroso, and Virginia Myers, and his three brothers: Louis “Jiggs” Marra, Joseph Marra and, Robert Marra, Sr. Mr. Marra is survived by five children: Sammie Marra Jr. (Janice), San Antonio, TX, Joe Marra (Melissa), Fairmont, WV, Frankie Marra, Atlanta, GA, Davey Marra (Annette), Atlanta, GA, and Pam Marra, Bridgeport, with whom he made his home. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kevin Marra, Vienna, WV, Billy Lyon, Pikeville, KY, Samantha Marra, Asheville, NC, and Mackensie Marra, Myrtle Beach, SC; three great-grandsons, Chase Marra, Vienna, WV, Keaton and Ethan Lyon, Pikeville, KY. He is also survived by his oldest sister, Lucille Grady, of Maryland, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mr. Marra came from a large, closeknit Italian family and enjoyed the yearly reunions where he could talk about the coal business and sports teams. Aside from his family, those were his greatest pleasures, especially sports. If it had a ball in it, he would watch it. Except golf. And maybe bowling. His passion for sports stemmed from his younger days when he was a star athlete at Philippi High School, being named the school’s first All State football player. He also received a football scholarship invitation to play for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, but ultimately decided to return home. After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, he came back to West Virginia and entered the family business of coal mining, working alongside his father and brothers for many years. Mr. Marra was a die-hard fan of the Bridgeport Indians, WVU Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steelers, and more of a fair-weather fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, which he enjoyed watching with his daughter and sons. He was a wonderful husband and father, a kind, sweet and humble man, who wasn’t fond of being the center of attention, yet people always gravitated to him. Mr. Marra was a lifelong member of All Saints Catholic Church, where he served Father Carroll as an altar boy well into his 20s. The family would like to thank the medical staff at United Hospital Center, particularly the nurses and aides on the 6th floor who went way above and beyond their duties every single day to care for him and make him smile and laugh. They would also like to thank his long-time physician, Dr. Peter Ang, his oncologist, Dr. Salman Osman, and Urology PA Sal Marino, all of whom treated him with kindness and respect. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Harrison County Humane Society. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday from 1 – 6 p.m., where the Vigil Service will be held at 6 p.m. with Father Chris Turner to conclude the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant and Father Chris Turner as Con-celebrant. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

