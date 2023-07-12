Sunny Wednesday gives way to rain chances tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of seasonable temperatures and sunny conditions that started on Monday. Then after today, rain chances will return for the rest of the week. Find out more in the video above!

A high-pressure system that started bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia early this week is pushing into the Atlantic today, lifting warm air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s in some areas. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a low-pressure system will push north of West Virginia in the Great Lakes, lifting moisture into our region. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through North-Central West Virginia at times during the afternoon and evening hours. So some areas will see rain, and other areas may stay dry. Some storms may even produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so we’re watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the mid-80s.

Friday will end the work week with partly cloudy skies and a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Then over the weekend, another frontal boundary will push into our region, bringing more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Our region may take a break from the rain on Monday, before showers and thunderstorms return towards the middle of next week. It’s likely that most of these showers and storms will take place in the daytime, due to daytime heating. All the while, when the rain is not pushing through, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, around average for this time of year. In short, today will be hot and sunny, and rain chances return tomorrow and the weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 65.

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.