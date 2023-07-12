Taylor County Fair only 2 weeks away, features strong entertainment lineup

FILE PHOTO of 2018 Taylor County Fair
FILE PHOTO of 2018 Taylor County Fair(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Taylor County Fair is only two weeks away from kicking off, and it features a strong entertainment lineup.

The Taylor County Fair will run from July 26-29.

Admission is $10 for ages three and up and includes all fair events plus rides. Officials say any child younger than three that wants to or is big enough to ride must pay admission for a wrist band.

Fair organizers have organized a strong lineup of local talent and a wide variety of food for the concession area.

Below is a schedule of events for the fair:

  • Wednesday, July 26
    • 4:00 Taylor County Idol competition, ages 13 & under (One gate will be open for early entrance to watch this competition.)
    • 5:00 Gates open
    • 5:30 Rides Open by Myers Amusements
    • 6:00 Market Lamb & Goat Show
    • 7:00 Taylor County Idol Adult Competition
  • Thursday, July 27
    • 5:00 Gates Open
    • 5:00 Registration begins for ATV/UTV/Dirtbike Obstacle Course
    • 5:30 Rides Open by Myers Amusements
    • 6:00 Market Hog Show
    • 7:00 ATV/UTV/Dirtbike Obstacle Course
    • 7:30 Professional Wrestling
  • Friday, July 28
    • 5:00 Gates Open
    • 5:00 Registration for Truck Pulls
    • 5:30 Rides Open by Myers Amusements
    • 6:00 Market Steer Show
    • 6:00 Grace Campbell Performs
    • 7:00 Truck Pulls
    • 8:00 Out of Phase Performs
  • Saturday, July 29
    • 12:00 Gates Open
    • 12:00 Power Wheels Derby Registration
    • 12:30 Power Wheels Derby
    • 12:30 Rides Open by Myers Amusements
    • 3:00 Registration Begins for Mud Bogs
    • 6:00 Mud Bogs (During the mud bogs, there will be some volunteer audience participation competitions during the times mud needs reset!)
    • 6:00 Zona Hester Performs
    • 7:00 Livestock Auction
    • 8:00 Soda Pop Gypsies Performs

