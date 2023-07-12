Tracy Chapman ‘honored’ seeing Luke Combs’ success with ‘Fast Car’ cover

Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."
Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."(Publicity photos via Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Tracy Chapman’s iconic hit single “Fast Car“ has resurfaced in popularity once again, becoming bigger than ever.

First released in 1988, the song achieved immediate success. And now thanks to Luke Combs’ immensely successful cover, the song has reached historic heights by topping Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

This accomplishment makes Chapman the first-ever Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a No.1 country hit.

Expressing her gratitude, Chapman spoke to Billboard about her unexpected presence on the country charts.

”I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,“ she told Billboard.

Chapman also congratulated Combs on his success and expressed her appreciation for the new fans who have discovered and embraced the song.

“I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ’Fast Car,’“ she added.

According to Billboard’s estimation, Combs’ rendition of the song has generated a minimum of $500,000 in global publishing royalties.

The majority of these royalties go directly to Chapman, as she owns both the writers’ and publisher’s share of the song.

Additionally, Combs’ version has had a positive impact on Chapman’s original recording.

Since the release of Combs’ rendition, the weekly consumption of Chapman’s version has reportedly seen a significant boost of 44%.

“Fast Car” is featured on Combs’ latest album, “Gettin’ Old,” which was released in March.

Combs is currently on his highly anticipated 2023 world tour, which commenced in March and is scheduled to continue until October.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say

Latest News

The teens will intern with Mon Health from July 3rd to July 28th.
Excellence in Education: Mon Health System hosting local high school students for internship program
Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident, Glen John Nakata, as a...
20-year-old man killed after firework goes off in his hand on Fourth of July
Concerned parents in Cheat Lake call for safer bus stop
Bridgeport police asking for help IDing 2 women
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Man speaks about fabricating disappearance