U.S. Marshals searching for wanted sex offender

Gabriel Allen Hargus
Gabriel Allen Hargus(US Marshals Service)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a sex offender wanted out of West Virginia.

46-year-old Gabriel Allen Hargus, of Mineral Wells, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, U.S. Marshals say.

Hargus, who also has an alias of Ethan Stone, is described as a white male, 6′1″ tall, and 205 pounds. Officials say he has hazel eyes and brown hair.

U.S. Marshals say he is driving a silver 2016 Ford Fusion with West Virginia Registration N3R908.

Hargus was convicted in 2011 for possession of child pornography and third-degree sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl, officials say. He was sentenced to two years of incarceration, 30 years of extended supervision, and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

He is also wanted by the West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Department of Corrections, according to U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information regarding Hargus’s whereabouts is asked to contact the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.

Below is Hargus’s Wanted Poster from U.S. Marshals:

Gabriel Allen Hargus
Gabriel Allen Hargus(US Marshals Service)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins claims he never resigned - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old among Lewis County indictments
Smith is described as being 6′1″ and 350lbs.
UPDATE: Search for missing Preston County man suspended
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say

Latest News

A man wanted for murder in Maryland is behind bars in West Virginia after a traffic stop.
Maryland murder suspect arrested in West Virginia
United Way Wednesday: Aimee Comer discusses upcoming fundraiser
United Way Wednesday: Aimee Comer discusses upcoming fundraiser
Business at Meadowbrook Mall closes, still has location in NCWV
I-79 lane closure in Mon County to create delays for over a month