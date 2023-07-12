W.Va. law enforcement to conduct high visibility speed enforcement

((Source: Stock image/ Pexels))
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia drivers should think twice before speeding during the second half of July.

Starting on Friday, July 14, 2023, targeted high visibility enforcement will begin.

High visibility enforcement combines enforcement, visibility elements, and a publicity strategy to educate the public and promote voluntary compliance with the law, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA).

In this case, the message from the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is clear: “Speeding Wrecks Lives. Please slow down.”

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s NHTSA are teaming up to remind drivers to obey posted speed limits.

Speeding is responsible for nearly 25% of roadway fatalities in the Mountain State, according to WVDOT.

To learn more about speeding, go to //nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John O’Connor
Fairmont State professor charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old
FILE PHOTO of Leisure World in Bridgeport captured when it was open. It closed its Meadowbrook...
Business at Meadowbrook Mall closes, still has location in NCWV
Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department
Bramwell firefighter dead after ATV rollover
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Virginia mother, daughter traveling to Randolph County now missing
5 News is still working to find out the condition of the two people who were splashed with an...
Police: Two people hospitalized after being splashed with liquid from tractor-trailer

Latest News

Fairmont State professor charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old
Remembering ‘Winston the Miracle Dog’
WVDE supports Upshur County’s new leadership amid investigation
HEPC votes to provisionally reauthorize Alderson Broaddus University
I-79 lane closure in Mon County to create delays for over a month