WVDE supports Upshur County’s new leadership amid investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) received an update on the current state of Upshur County Schools during its monthly meeting in Charleston.

In the meeting, county leaders presented information on efforts to address issues detailed in the ongoing Special Circumstance Review.

Upshur County is currently under state intervention after an investigation discovered misuse of federal and state funds.

WVBE officials began reviewing Upshur County in May after the misuse of funds were found. The WVBE then voted to intervene during its June meeting.

Since then, Christy Miller has been named Upshur County Superintendent.

Additionally, State Superintendent David L. Roach resigned and has been succeeded by Michele Blatt.

Steve Wotring served as interim superintendent for a short time before Miller was named superintendent. Officials say he will continue to serve in the county as a transition liaison and advisor.

West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Accountability and Assessment Officer Jeff Kelley reported that the review continues with Department staff onsite regularly.

The WVDE team is supporting the county’s new leadership to build more secure and sustained administrative and finance infrastructures, Kelley says. This will allow for the implementation of stronger processes that align with state and federal regulations and ensure the county system is protecting the needs of children and staff.

“We are still in the discovery phase, and we are finding a lot that needs to be addressed and corrected,” said Superintendent Miller. “We realize that we are planting seeds that require care so that our county can be the school system that everyone expects and that our children deserve.”

Click here to view the Special Circumstance Review report in its entirety.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, WVBE unanimously re-elected L. Paul Hardesty to a second term as president. Additionally, Nancy White was re-elected as Vice President, and F. Scott Rotruck as Financial Officer of the Board.

The next regularly scheduled WVBE meeting is at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

