WVU Football releases preseason depth chart for 2023 season

Battles continue for starting spots at QB, TE, K, and more.
WVU Football announces 2023 preseason depth chart

By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia has released their 2023 football guide - and included within is their preseason depth chart.

Below are the depth charts for offense, defense, and special teams.

A permanent starter has not been named for the quarterback position, while starting battles continue at tight end, slot receiver, SPEAR, two cornerback positions, kicker, and kick/punt returner.

OFFENSE:

WVU Football Preseason Depth Chart (Offense)


DEFENSE:

WVU Defense depth chart


SPECIAL TEAMS:

Special Teams depth chart


