WVU Football releases preseason depth chart for 2023 season
Battles continue for starting spots at QB, TE, K, and more.
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia has released their 2023 football guide - and included within is their preseason depth chart.
Below are the depth charts for offense, defense, and special teams.
A permanent starter has not been named for the quarterback position, while starting battles continue at tight end, slot receiver, SPEAR, two cornerback positions, kicker, and kick/punt returner.
OFFENSE:
DEFENSE:
SPECIAL TEAMS:
