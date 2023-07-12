WVU Football releases preseason depth chart for 2023 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia has released their 2023 football guide - and included within is their preseason depth chart.

Below are the depth charts for offense, defense, and special teams.

A permanent starter has not been named for the quarterback position, while starting battles continue at tight end, slot receiver, SPEAR, two cornerback positions, kicker, and kick/punt returner.

OFFENSE:

WVU Football Preseason Depth Chart (Offense) - WVU Football (WVU Athletics)

DEFENSE:

WVU Defense depth chart - WDTV Sports (WVU Athletics)

SPECIAL TEAMS:

Special Teams depth chart - WVU Football - WDTV Sports (WVU Athletics)

