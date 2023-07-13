Afternoon showers and storms likely through the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm severity decreases tonight, but non-severe storms still have the potential to pop up in the afternoons and early evenings through this weekend. Rain isn’t expected to be widespread, so outdoor plans likely won’t be rained out. Temperatures will generally remain around average, but it will be muggy over the next few days. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

