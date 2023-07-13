Alderson Broaddus University hosts Honduran band ahead of WAMSB

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) starts next week in Buckhannon.

However, people can get an early sneak peak of the competition.

The city of Philippi and Alderson Broaddus University will be hosting a world class band from Honduras.

The massive band “Chorotegas” has more than 100 people with instuments and dancers.

Philippi’s President of the Visitors Bureau Karen Larry says the band has already received many awards and accolades.

“There are auditions to get to this point and that we have one of the 18 international bands here on campus is really a feather in the cap for Alderson Broaddus and we’re real pleased as part of the city to be part of this,” said Larry.

The band will be staying on AB’s campus throughout the competition and are being welcomed with goodie bags with West Virginia favorites like pepperoni rolls.

The band will be practicing throughout the day on Monday 17th (9am-12pm), Tuesday 18th (9am-5pm), and Wednesday 19th (1pm-4pm) on the university’s football field.

AB’s Director of Housing Kevin Marshburn is encouraging the community to cheer on the team from Honduras as they practice.

“Come pull up bring a boxed lunch come up and sit in the bleachers and root them on, they will be so excited to see people from the community welcoming them, that’s what we do best here in this town; taking advantage of getting to know people, being welcoming, and having a good time,” said Marshburn.

